Pedal rickshaw pullers block Shahbagh

Demand a ban on battery-operated rickshaws

Pedal rickshaw pullers blocked the Shahbagh intersection yesterday morning, demanding a ban on battery-operated rickshaws on main roads.

They said battery-operated rickshaws should be restricted to feeder roads, as was the practice in the past.

Witnesses reported that several hundred rickshaw pullers began arriving in Shahbagh around 8:00am and blocked the road with their rickshaws around 9:00am.

The intersection was completely blocked, and around 11:30am vehicles going to the southern parts of the city could be seen diverting through Hare Road.

Abdur Rashid, a rickshaw puller from Uttara, said they took to the streets because law enforcement authorities have not taken action against battery-operated rickshaws plying major roads.

"Our income has drastically reduced. Battery-operated rickshaws should only be allowed on feeder roads and lanes," he told The Daily Star.

Md Uzzal, another rickshaw puller, said they cannot compete with battery-operated rickshaws due to their speed.

The excessive speed of these three-wheelers is also causing accidents, he said, adding, "We will continue to protest until battery-operated rickshaws are banned from the main roads."

Although battery-operated rickshaws typically operate on lanes and feeder roads, they have lately started using main thoroughfares, including important routes like Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, due to the inaction of traffic police.