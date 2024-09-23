Peace must be maintained in CHT at any costs: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today expressed deep concern over the recent unrest in the three hill districts -- Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban (Chittagong Hill Tracts), and emphasised the need to maintain peace and stability in the region at all costs.

The JP chief made the remarks during a meeting with leaders of the Jatiya Matsyajibi Party and the Jatiya Hawkers Party at his office in Dhaka's Banani.

GM Quader said, "I don't want to see blood stains on the green hills. We are all Bangladeshis, and we believe in unity and harmony. We cannot allow the tourism industry and economic potential of the hilly areas to be jeopardised."

He urged all parties to approach the situation with tolerance and called on them to remain vigilant.

The meeting was presided over by Jatiya Matsyajibi Party President Azharul Islam Sarkar, with Jatiya Hawkers Party General Secretary Rashed Nizam serving as the moderator.

Many leaders and members from both the parties were also present.