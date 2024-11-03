PCP issues seven-point demand, including release of detained UPDF members

The Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP) today announced a seven-point demand urging the interim government to address escalating issues in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), including the immediate release of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) leaders, activists, and supporters detained in Khagrachari and Rangamati

The PCP condemned what it called "fabricated" charges against these individuals and urged their withdrawal.

PCP Vice President Kunentu Chakma presented the demands at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, emphasising the lack of progress in the CHT since August.

"There has been no improvement in the situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts after August 5," he said.

"Military rule continues in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added.

Among the PCP's demands is the repeal of an 11-point directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs dating back to 2015.

They also demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in the recent killings of UPDF members and civilians.

Specifically, the PCP cited the deaths of three UPDF members in Panchhari on October 30 and four others in Khagrachari and Rangamati on September 19 and 20.

The PCP demanded compensation for families affected by these incidents, including victims of arson attacks.

Additionally, Kunentu called on the government to ensure accountability for alleged murders, abductions, enforced disappearances, and acts of terrorism in the CHT, which the PCP attributes to "fascist government rule."

The PCP also demanded the withdrawal of charges against students connected to the mob-beating death of a teacher, Sohel Rana, at Khagrachari Technical School and College.

Their demands also included the lifting of military rule in the CHT and initiating steps toward a political solution for the region's issues.