PBI to probe the killing of Abu Sayed

The murder case of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, who was killed in police firing during the anti-discrimination student movement in Rangpur, has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The case has been moved from Rangpur city's Tajhat Police Station to the PBI following an order from the Police Headquarters yesterday, confirmed ABM Zakir Hossain, superintendent of police at Rangpur PBI.

In the afternoon of July 16, Sayed, 23, was shot and killed during the quota reform protest near his university.

Video footage shows police shooting Sayed, who posed no physical threat to the law enforcers. He died soon afterwards.

But contradicting what is evident, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by police said Sayed was not a victim of police firing.

"The protesters fired weapons and threw chunks of bricks from different directions, and at one stage, a student was seen falling to the ground," reads the report, adding that classmates took Sayed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Sub-Inspector Bibhuti Bhushan Roy, in charge of the campus police camp, wrote the report.

In the FIR filed with Tajhat Police Station, the SI accused 2,000-3,000 unidentified people, including BNP and Jamaat-Shibir activists, of the killing.