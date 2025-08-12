PBI now asked to submit probe report by Sept 14

A Dhaka court yesterday asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit the probe report by September 14 of the case filed over murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 2012.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Azizul Haque, also an additional superintendent of police at the PBI, failed to submit any probe report by yesterday. This marks the 121st extension of the deadline, according to case records.

Sagar, news editor at Maasranga TV, and Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, at their rented apartment in Dhaka's West Rajabazar.