PBI allowed to interrogate accused Tanvir

A Dhaka court yesterday allowed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to interrogate Tanvir Rahman, an accused in the case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 2012.

Tanvir, a family friend of the couple, was arrested on October 10, 2012 in connection with the murders and later released on bail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Azizul Haque, also an additional superintendent of police at the PBI, appealed on May 21 in this regard.

The magistrate asked Tanvir to meet the IO on the next scheduled date.

A day before the death of the victims, Runi met Tanvir in front of Square Hospital at Panthapath around 5:15pm on February 10, 2012 and travelled in Tanvir's car to different places in the capital. Later, Tanvir drove Runi to her residence around 7:00pm.

In the application, the IO said that on that night, the couple was killed at their rented apartment in Dhaka's West Rajabazar. After the death, Tanvir did not take part in their janaza even though he was informed. Moreover, he did not communicate with the victims' family members even once.

For this reason, he needs to be interrogated to gather vital clues about the murders, said the IO.

The magistrate also extended the deadline for submitting the probe report on the case until August 11. This marks the 120th extension of the deadline, according to case records.

Meanwhile, investigators have so far spoken to over 70 people, said a PBI official, requesting anonymity.

The agency also interrogated six individuals – sacked army official Ziaul Ahsan, former police officer Mashiur Rahman, ex-justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former navy officer Mohammad Sohail, and accused Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Paul.

Sagar, news editor at Maasranga TV, and Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, at their rented apartment in Dhaka's West Rajabazar.