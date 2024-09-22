‘Pay Tk 5 lakh or there’ll be no Durga Puja’

Several temples in Dakop get anonymous letters

Several temples in Dakop of Khulna received anonymous letters threatening to not allow them to celebrate Duga Puja unless they pay Tk 5 lakh toll each.

The letters, delivered to the leaders of various puja celebration committees, also said failure to comply would result in severe consequences.

Hindu community leaders have voiced their concerns and some are considering cancelling festivities at their temples altogether.

On Friday, representatives of four temples filed a general diary (GD) with the Dacope Police Station.

One of the community leaders said a meeting was convened where many members expressed a desire to forgo the celebrations. However, they decided to proceed with the puja.

Shekhar Chandra Goldar, president of Kamarkhola Sarvajanin Durga Puja Celebration Committee of Dakop, said, "Our members are no longer interested. This year we have to stop the puja."

This paper received three copies of the letter sent to three temples. The content is the same, but the sender's address is different on the envelope.

"If you want to perform Durga Puja in 2024, you will have to pay Tk five lakh. Otherwise, you will not be able to worship in any way," read the letter.

It also threatened that if the letter was shared with the authorities or the media, those responsible would be "cut to pieces".

Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam said, "The GD was filed by four temples on Friday … We are investigating the matter... We are patrolling regularly from along with the army team."