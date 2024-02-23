Pay retirement benefits to non-govt teachers

HC directs govt

The High Court yesterday directed the government to pay retirement benefits to the teachers and staff members of non-government educational institutions under the Monthly Payment Order in six months into their leaving from services.

Delivering verdict on a petition, the HC said the teachers and staff members of non-government educational institutions are harassed and victimised over the years to get retirement benefits.

"It should be thought how much salary a teacher gets. They should not have to move from door to door for years to receive the retirement facilities," the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque observed.

The bench delivered the verdict after holding hearing on a petition filed by 131 teachers and staff members in 2019 seeking necessary directives.

Petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah said more than 5 lakh teachers and staff members will receive benefits following the HC verdict.

Siddique said the government had earlier deducted total six percent from the salaries of the teachers and other employees of the non-government educational institutions under MPO till 2017, for giving retirement benefits to them.

The same year the government issued two gazettes for deducting total 10 percent from their salaries, he said, adding, the government did not increase the benefits in proportion with the 10 percent of the deducted amount.