Pay benefits to non-govt teachers, staff within 6 months of retirement: HC

The High Court today directed the government to pay retirement benefits to the teachers and staff members of non-government educational institutions within six months of their leaving job.

While delivering the verdict on a writ petition, the HC said the teachers and staff members of non-government educational institutions are victimised and face harassments for years in order to get retirement benefits.

"It should be considered how much salary a teacher gets. They cannot move from door to door for years in order to receive the retirement facilities," the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque observed.

The bench delivered the judgement after holding hearing on a writ petition filed by 131 teachers and staff in 2019 seeking necessary directives.

Writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah told The Daily Star that the authorities concerned of the government must give the relevant benefits to non-government educational institutions including high schools and colleges under the Monthly Payment Order (MPO) in six months after their retirements against 10 percent of their salaries which are being deducted for Retirement Benefit Board and Welfare Trust.

More than five lakh teachers and employees of the non-government educational institutions across the country will get benefit following the HC verdict, he said.

Lawyer Siddique Ullah Miah appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the writ petitioners, while lawyer Mamun Chowdhury represented the Non-Government Educational Institution Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust.

