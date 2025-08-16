Paturia–Daulatdia Route: Ferry services disrupted after 2 ghats collapse

Bangladesh
UNB, Manikganj
Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:22 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:38 AM

Ferry operations on the Paturia–Daulatdia route have been severely disrupted after two of the three ferry ghats at Paturia collapsed under the force of a strong current in the Padma River. Ghat-5 was shut down completely following its collapse, while part of ghat-4 gave way yesterday afternoon, forcing its temporary closure.

Currently, ferry movement is being handled through ghat-3, causing major delays and long queues of vehicles.

Travel time across the four-kilometre river stretch has more than doubled, with ferries now taking over an hour due to the strong current.

Abdus Salam, acting deputy general manager of the BIWTC Aricha office, said ferry crossings now take more than twice as long due to the strong river current.

While it previously took around 25–30 minutes to travel the four-kilometre stretch, the journey now exceeds one hour.

BIWTA Executive Engineer Nepal Chandra Debnath said emergency efforts have begun, including dumping geo bags to protect the ghats. He said the force of the current is preventing the geo bags from settling in the correct positions.

