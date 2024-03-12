Patuakhali roads in bad shape for long

Almost half of the total paved roads in Patuakhali's two upazilas -- Galachipa and Dashmina – have been in a poor condition and become unfit for vehicular movements due to lack of renovation for long.

As a result, thousands of people living in those two upazilas have been experiencing untold suffering for years.

The situation becomes more worsen during the rainy season as heavy vehicles often get stuck in the large potholes developed on those awful roads, locals said.

According to sources at Patuakhali Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Office, about 235 kilometres paved roads out of a total of 602 kilometres roads in Galachipa and Dashmina upazila are in bad shape.

The two upazilas also have a total of 2,204 kilometres rural or unpaved roads.

Due to lack of renovation work for long about 150km out of the 409km paved roads in Galachipa upazila are in bad shape.

Apart from this, about 85km out of 193km roads in Dashmina are also in an awful condition for years.

During a recent visit this correspondent found that the 20km road, stretching from Ratanditaltali union parishad (UP) to Char Bishwas UP Office in Galachipa upazila, is one of the worst affected roads in the upazila.

Alongside developing numerous potholes, carpeting of the road has also worn-out at many places.

Kabir Hossain of Kheaghat area in Ratanditaltali union said several thousand residents of three unions use the 20km road to go to Galachipa upazila headquarters, but no renovation work has been done to fix the dilapidated road in the last couple of years.

Sayem Gazi, a member of Char Biswas UP, said condition of the 5.5km road from Kalikapur to Panpatti, and the 20km road, connecting Galachipa and Kalagachhia union is also in an awful condition for long.

Away in Dashmina upazila, one can see the 10km road from Amtala to Mollarhaat is full of numerous potholes. Hemayet Uddin, a student at Dakshin Adampura Secondary School, said due to the worn-out condition of the important road they often have to suffer while going to and from the school during the rainy season.

Dashmina Upazila Engineer Maqbul Hossain said most of the roads in the upazila are in sorry state as no renovation work has been conducted since those were constructed several years ago. Patuakhali LGED Superintendent Engineer Mohammad Hossain Ali Mir said at least Tk 100 crore is required to renovate nearly 235km roads in Galachipa and Dashmina upazilas.