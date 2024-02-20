Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 01:19 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Patuakhali to get a new Shaheed Minar

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 01:19 AM

Patuakhali municipality has constructed a Shaheed Minar, resembling the central one.

It will host not only special event commemorating International Mother Language Day, but also other events. Additionally, a museum will be established on its premises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The authorities concerned hope to complete the project, worth Tk 4.16 crore and covering 10 acres, by this June.

The construction works began on February 2, near the Circuit House in Patuakhali city.

Jasim Uddin Arju, executive engineer of Patuakhali municipality, said the area will also have a lake, open stage, food stalls, flower gardens, and decorative walls.

Fariduzzaman Khan, general secretary of Patuakhali Shaheed Smriti Pathagar, said cultural organisations will get benefitted if such a Shaheed Minar is built as there is a shortage of venue to host events.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আদালতের আদেশও ঠেকাতে পারেনি বালুখেকোদের, ‘পাহারায় পুলিশ’
|বাংলাদেশ

আদালতের আদেশও ঠেকাতে পারেনি বালুখেকোদের, ‘পাহারায় পুলিশ’

‘মানুষের শরীর যেমন, নদীর শরীরও তেমনই। এর এক জায়গায় অপরিকল্পিত গর্ত করলে তার প্রভাব পুরো নদীতেই পড়ে। সে ক্ষেত্রে নদীর গতি-প্রকৃতি বদলে দেখা দিতে পারে ভাঙন।’

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ করলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification