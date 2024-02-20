Patuakhali to get a new Shaheed Minar

Patuakhali municipality has constructed a Shaheed Minar, resembling the central one.

It will host not only special event commemorating International Mother Language Day, but also other events. Additionally, a museum will be established on its premises.

The authorities concerned hope to complete the project, worth Tk 4.16 crore and covering 10 acres, by this June.

The construction works began on February 2, near the Circuit House in Patuakhali city.

Jasim Uddin Arju, executive engineer of Patuakhali municipality, said the area will also have a lake, open stage, food stalls, flower gardens, and decorative walls.

Fariduzzaman Khan, general secretary of Patuakhali Shaheed Smriti Pathagar, said cultural organisations will get benefitted if such a Shaheed Minar is built as there is a shortage of venue to host events.