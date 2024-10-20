Patuakhali fishermen in dire straits amid 22-day ban

Fishermen demand cash assistance including increase in quantity of rice under VGF scheme

Fishermen in the coastal areas of Patuakhali district are in dire straits due to financial strains amid the ongoing 22-day ban on fishing.

The ban was imposed on October 13 and will end on November 3.

While the government allocated 25 kilogrammes of rice assistance to the fishermen during the ban, the rice has yet to reach most fishermen, who are passing a difficult time to keep their family members fed.

Islam Howladar, 38, a fisherman of Kuakata area under Kalapara upazila, said they were yet to receive the rice under the government's VGF scheme, even though a week has passed since the ban began.

"We don't know when, or if we will get the rice. We are struggling to remain afloat. The government should ensure that its assistance reaches us soon after the ban is imposed," he added.

The few who got the rice say the amount is too meagre to sustain them through the 22 days.

"Many of us are compelled to borrow from money lenders. We can't just eat rice. With no alternative work and income, how are we going to buy the other basic essentials, like oil, salt, lentils, potatoes?" asked Salah Uddin, 40, a fisherman from Mohipur area under Kalapara upazila.

Dulal Howladar, 40, of Payrakunj Ferighat in Patuakhali Sadar upazila, echoed him.

"The 25kg rice may last a maximum 10 days. What will we live on after that? Then, there are other essential items that need to be purchased, which have hiked in price abnormally in recent times. Where will we get the money to buy these items during the ban on fishing?" he said.

The fishermen demanded that the government provides assistance of at least 50 kg rice and Tk 5,000 cash to each fisherman.

According to the District Fisheries Department in Patuakhali, of the 79,300 registered fishermen in the district, some 64,770 are getting rice under the VGF programme as assistance.

As such, many fishermen will be deprived of the government's assistance despite being registered.

With inadequate support, that too with disproportionate distribution, fishermen are getting wary with each passing day.

Many are being compelled to return to rivers to catch fish, including hilsa, defying the ban, and are selling their harvest secretly. Some of them are getting caught in the act, and facing jail terms and fines…all in an attempt to stay afloat and survive.

So far 54 fishermen have been jailed, Tk 1 lakh collected in fines, and 3.5 lakh metres of nets were seized during drives since the ban was imposed, said sources at the district fisheries department.

"We are working relentlessly to make the 22-day fishing ban successful. The officials have been engaged in rice distribution during day and conducting drives at night. Fishermen in some areas did not get rice yet. We hope they will be distributed rice within next 3-4 days," said Md Kamrul, district fisheries officer in Patuakhali.