Patiya OC withdrawn following NCP, SAD blockade

Earlier, activists of NCP and SAD blocked the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Zahed Md Nazmun Noor was withdrawn from the police station and attached to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Chattogram tonight, following an ultimatum issued by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Ahsan Habib Polash, DIG of Chattogram Range has confirmed the withdrawal.

Earlier, leaders and activists of the NCP and SAD had blocked the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway for eight hours, demanding the removal of the the station's OC by 12:00pm tomorrow.