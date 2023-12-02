Patients suffer for damaged dialysis machines

Patients suffering from kidney-related ailments, who rely on dialysis at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, are facing difficulties as the dialysis machines at the nephrology department have become non-functional, following an electric short circuit.

Seven machines and eight air conditioners suddenly malfunctioned last Saturday after an electrical short circuit, disrupting essential dialysis procedures. As of yesterday, a portion of the ward remained dark as the authorities struggled to restore power.

The patients from eight districts of Rangpur division rely on this hospital and Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur for dialysis services.

Rana Mahmud, relative of a Nilphamari patient, was waiting for dialysis recently. Despite the extended wait, they could not receive dialysis due to the non-functional machines. "Financial constraints prevent us from seeking private hospital treatment," Rana explained.

Jahurul Islam, from Parbatipur in Dinajpur, expressed frustration as his wife has been suffering from kidney disease for the past one and a half years. Despite arriving early, they did not receive any dialysis treatment.

Sajeda Khatun, in-charge of the dialysis department, said out of 39 dialysis machines, only 19 are currently operational due to electrical issues. Approximately 70 patients visit the hospital daily for dialysis, she said.

Rajia Sultana, sub-divisional engineer (mechanical) of Rangpur Public Works Department, inspected the hospital to assess the situation. She refrained from providing any comments on the issue.

Dr ABM Mobasher Alam, head professor of the Nephrology Department, said patients are suffering due to the technical problems.

Dr M Yunus Ali, the hospital director, said he has written to the health directorate requesting them to repair the malfunctioning machines. "We have also informed the local Power Development Board about the issue," he said.