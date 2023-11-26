Patients with Spinal Cord Injury: Not enough facilities to address their woes

Speakers tell conference, stress for strengthening services

Patients with acute spinal cord injury remain widely neglected due to lack of facilities in the country, said speakers at an international conference yesterday.

"The acute SCI (spinal cord injury) patients remain neglected as there are only a few centres to provide services to them. If any accidents happen, often there are no transportation services to take them to nearby hospitals. Even government hospitals do not have adequate facilities to accommodate and rehabilitate them," said Fazlul Hoque, spine surgeon and also founder convener of the Asian Spinal Cord Network (ASCoN).

He said this while addressing the opening session of three-day 22nd ASCoN Conference.

With the slogan "Strengthening SCI services through knowledge exchange and deepening friendship," the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), who has been serving such patients since 1979, organised the conference at Brac CDM in Savar. The Daily Star was the media partner of the event.

Dr Fazlul urged the director-general of the Directorate General of Health Services to take steps to arrange facilities at government hospitals and specialised hospitals for patients with spinal cord injury.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof Dr Sharafuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, pledged to initiate arrangements at BSMMU to provide services and rehabilitation for such patients.

Highlighting improvements in the health sector, Prof Sharafuddin said the government is working to enhance facilities at hospitals to bring persons with disabilities into the country's mainstream and improve their lives.

Dr Valerie Taylor, founder and coordinator of CRP and convener of the conference, mentioned that delegates from different countries would exchange knowledge regarding services for patients of spinal cord injury at the conference, fostering friendship among those working with such patients.

Mustaque Ahmed, trustee at the Trust for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed, said, "When we started providing services to such patients, there were no available services for them in the country. But the situation has now improved a lot. Even so, still many people need help badly, and we are working to support them."

He urged the relevant government authorities to prepare a database of such patients to facilitate their services to them.

He also called upon all to work together for the betterment of such patients.

Chaired by Prof Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, the opening session was also addressed by Nadera Hayat Burhani, health coordinator at ICRC; Prof Dr Apichana Kovindha, co-founder of ASCoN; and Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara, country director of Christian Blind Mission Global Disability Inclusion, among others.