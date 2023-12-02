Patients bear the brunt of blockades

Sagar Hossain came to Dhaka from Munshiganj with his unwell mother on November 23 to avail treatment for her at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Due to public transport being sparse amid blockade, they were forced to take CNG-run auto-rickshaws for the journey.

"It was a journey filled with anxiety amid an eerie shutdown," he recalled.

Like Sagar's mother, many in need of medical care from remote districts as well as across the capital are braving obstacles to access treatment at major hospitals like Dhaka Medical College Hospital, amid the ongoing spate of hartals and blockades called by BNP and its allies.

With most vehicles staying off roads, patients seeking treatment are facing trouble reaching hospitals. Even when they could manage transport, they are being burdened with excessive fares as vehicles are charging higher fares in fear of possible violence.

Selim Sheikh, who came to Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and Bangladesh Institute of Child Health from Narayanganj for his three-month-old son's treatment, said the trip to Dhaka cost him Tk 10,000 just for transport, but he had no other option as the doctors in his locality could not treat his son.

Robin Sardar, 32, who came from Chandpur to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on November 22, said, "I have been suffering with unbearable pain in my right leg but had to delay coming for treatment by two weeks due to hartals and blockades. The Tk 8,000 ambulance fare was unaffordable, so I risked a bus journey even in my physical condition."

Due to hartals and blockades, patient turnout for both outdoor and indoor services at government hospitals have dropped by around 50-65 percent, compared to regular days.

At DMCH the number of outdoor patients plunged by 32-50 percent -- from 2,200-2,800 daily to 1,500-1,900 -- during recent hartals and blockades, said Shaukat Ali Munna, assistant ticket officer of the hospital.

At other major hospitals like Shishu Hospital, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor), NICVD and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, the situation is the same.

While the number of patients visiting the emergency department at Shishu Hospital has decreased slightly, the outdoor unit patient footfall dropped significantly, said Abdul Hakil, the hospital's public relations officer.

On blockade days like October 29, November 1 and November 19, the outpatient unit treated 680, 666 and 755 patients respectively. In contrast, the daily average is usually between 900-1,000, he informed.

Shariful Islam, a staffer at NICVD outdoor unit, said normally 900-1,100 patients come to the outdoor unit for treatment daily. However, the number decreased to 400-600.

Besides, around 140-170 patients get admitted to the hospital daily, but only 120 were admitted last Wednesday.

At Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, the number of patients also declined -- from 2,500-3,000 daily outdoor patients on normal days to 1,500-2,000 amid hartals and blockades, said the hospital's statistics officer Kamruzzaman.

Many are opting to postpone treatment, despite worsening health conditions, due to risk associated with travel amid the political tensions, he added.

One such indvidiaul is Lalbagh resident Sakina Yasmin.

The 42-year-old has been suffering from dental problems for over two weeks, but avoided hospital visits given the risks involved.

"I resorted to self-medication from a local pharmacy, which only aggravated my condition. With no other option left, I finally went to a hospital for urgent care," she told this correspondent recently.