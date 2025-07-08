Patient admissions halted amid food supplier dispute

Patient admissions at Pabna Mental Hospital have been suspended since last Thursday due to an impending food shortage.

Hospital authorities have completed the tendering process for food supply, but are yet to issue a work order, creating uncertainty over regular meals for patients.

According to hospital sources, the tender was floated on May 28, with eight bidders participating. Although the tender was opened on June 26, the final selection has not been made.

"We initially identified Anik Traders as one of the lowest bidders, but there are others with similar quotes. We are still reviewing the bids to finalise a suitable supplier," said Shafkat Wahid, director of Pabna Mental Hospital.

The director confirmed that no new patients have been admitted since July 3 due to the lack of food support.

"Until the food supply is secured, we cannot admit new patients. However, we expect to resolve the issue within the next one or two days," he told The Daily Star.

At least 434 patients were receiving treatment at the 500-bed facility yesterday. While new admissions remain halted, the hospital's outdoor services continue to operate.

"More than 100 outdoor patients are treated at the hospital daily. We've admitted some serious cases from outdoor, but no new admissions have been made in recent days," said Dr Masud Rana Sarkar, assistant professor at the hospital.