Passengers suffer for dilapidated bus terminal

The central bus terminal in Patuakhali is in a dilapidated state and in dire need of renovation.

The terminal, constructed by the Local Government Engineering Department in 2003 at a cost of Tk 1.65 crore, was later handed over to the Patuakhali Municipality for operation and maintenance.

Visiting the terminal recently, this correspondent saw local and long-haul buses parked within muddy water as the terminal became waterlogged after rainfall.

Passengers were seen compelled to tread through the muddy water to get on buses or after stepping down from those.

Other amenities at the terminal, including sitting arrangements and restrooms for passengers, were also found in a sorry state.

"The terminal has long been in a poor condition. Even the slightest of rain causes waterlogging at the terminal. Clothes become dirty as we have to tread through muddy water. Travelling in this state is difficult and uncomfortable, especially on long journeys," said Ruhul Amin, a Dhaka-bound passenger from Patuakhali Sadar upazila.

Abul Bashar, a resident of Patuakhali town, and Abul Kalam, another passenger, echoed him.

Md Shaheed, a driver of Rudra-Turya Paribahan on Patuakhali-Barisal-Kuakata route, said transport workers also have to suffer due to the terminal's present condition.

"People from all over the country come to Patuakhali town, mostly to visit Kuakata. They become surprised to witness the bus terminal's state. The terminal needs urgent renovation," said Golam Mawla, vice-president of bus owners' association in Patuakhali.

Jasim Uddin Arzoo, executive engineer of Patuakhali Municipality, said "Since Kuakata is a tourism centre, a new bus terminal with all modern facilities will be constructed soon."