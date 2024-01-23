Passengers suffer for bus strike in Barguna

Bus services in Barguna came to a standstill yesterday morning following an indefinite strike called by the district Bus and Minibus Owners Association (BMOA) after an alleged attack on its general secretary.

The strike, announced with no prior notice, left passengers stranded and struggling to reach their destinations.

Abdus Salam, a resident of Barguna Sadar planning to travel to Gopalganj, said, "I had no idea about the bus strike. I came to the terminal only to find no buses operating. Now, I don't know how to proceed." The strike has also impacted transport workers' livelihoods.

Md Mehdi, a driver of a transport company, said, "If I drive, I get a daily salary of Tk 500. No bus on roads means no money for us."

Meanwhile, police were deployed at the bus terminals since morning to avoid any untoward incident.

Golam Mostafa Kislu, Barguna BMOA president, said its General Secretary Md Sagir came under attack on Sunday night. The association's office was also damaged during the incident, Kislu said.

Sagir suffered a head injury and was initially taken to Barguna General Hospital before being referred to Barisal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Kislu said legal action would be taken against those involved in the attack.

Barguna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge AKM Mizanur Rahman said, "No case has been filed on the incident. Police are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any untoward incidents."