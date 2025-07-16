Party registrations: NCP, 143 others failed to meet EC criteria

EC gives them 15 days to submit documents

The National Citizen Party, along with 143 others, failed to pass the preliminary scrutiny of the Election Commission for registration.

The EC yesterday granted the new parties an additional 15 days to submit required documents and information.

After initial screening, EC officials said none of the parties managed to meet the requirements.

Speaking to reporters yesterday afternoon, EC Additional Secretary KM Ali Newaz said, "...We found minor deficiencies in the applications of all 144 parties.

"In the first phase, letters will be sent to 62 parties. The rest will be contacted in the next phases. The parties must address the issues within 15 days."

The EC opened registration for new political parties on March 10. The initial deadline was April 20. Following the requests from 46 parties, including NCP, the commission extended the deadline to June 22.

A total of 144 parties sought registration during this time.

The NCP submitted its 43,616-page documents, seeking registration.

The EC has been registering political parties since 2008 under the Representation of the People Order, 1972. Currently, there are 50 registered parties in the country.

A party must meet at least one of the three criteria to qualify for registration. They are winning at least one seat with its electoral symbol in any parliamentary election; securing at least five percent of the total votes cast in a constituency in a national election; or having a functional central office, a central committee, and offices in at least one-third of the districts or 100 upazilas/metropolitan areas, with a minimum of 200 voters as members in each upazila.

Ahead of the last national polls, 93 parties sought registration. After the initial screening, the EC conducted field verification for 12 of them, including Gono Odhikar Parishad and AB Party.

Of those 12, only two -- Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) -- got registration.

In another development, 48,080 Bangladeshi expatriates from nine countries have applied for voter registration and National Identity Cards (NIDs).

Biometric data of 29,646 of them have already been collected, ASM Humayun Kabir, NID wing director general, told reporters at the EC headquarters yesterday afternoon.

Of them, registrations of 17,367 have been completed.

"We have recently received the foreign ministry's approval to begin NID-related work in five new countries -- the United States, Oman, South Africa, Jordan, and the Maldives. Preliminary preparations in the five countries have already been completed."

The EC plans to extend its voter registration programme for expatriates to 40 countries.

Besides the five countries, the registration process is going on in nine other countries -- Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, the UK, and the UAE.

Japan will be added as the 10th country, with the process scheduled to begin this July.

Humayun said the updated voter list would be published soon, possibly within this week or the next.