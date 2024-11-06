Parts of embankment damaged

Barely a year after its handover, the "sustainable embankment" constructed from Morrelganj to Sharankhola under the Coastal Embankment Improvement Project in Bagerhat is already failing. Large sections of the embankment are eroding, prompting widespread concern among coastal residents who fear for their safety and livelihoods.

The embankment was built in response to urgent pleas from communities devastated by the 2007 Cyclone Sidr, which claimed 908 lives and caused billions in financial losses.

The 62-kilometre embankment was constructed at a cost of Tk 242 crore. In December 2023, the Water Development Board handed over the embankment.

Salam Sheikh, a resident of Jilbunia village in Rayenda Union, said, "We lost everything to river erosion and Cyclone Sidr. This embankment was supposed to be our safeguard, but it's already falling apart with massive sinkholes and blocks collapsing into the river."

More than 200 sinkholes have formed along the embankment between Rayenda and Bagi.

Locals suspect the deterioration is due to the use of substandard construction materials, with some claiming that sand was used in place of more durable soil.

"You can't even drive along the embankment because of these sinkholes," said Dalim, a resident of Rayenda.

The situation has worsened since Cyclone Remal, which caused additional instability, said locals.

Krishnendu Bikash, sub-divisional engineer at the Bagerhat Water Development Board, said they are conducting surface repair works.

He also said a new project proposal for long-term stabilisation has been submitted.

Sudipta Kumar Singh, Sharankhola upazila nirbahi officer, said, "Our team inspected the damaged sections, and we've urged the WDB to implement emergency measures. Sharankhola is surrounded by rivers on three sides, so it's crucial we stabilise the embankment."

WDB Executive Engineer Abu Rayhan Mohammad Al Beruni said, "The seven-kilometer stretch we completed was always susceptible due to the nearby large rivers and their powerful currents. We're placing geo-bags as a temporary measure to reduce erosion, but we're awaiting approval for a more comprehensive river control project."