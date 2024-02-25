Parts of 6 roads freed from encroachers

Lalmonirhat municipality authorities recently recovered this 1175-feet stretch of road, from Baniadighi to Dhanitari, which had been illegally occupied decades ago. Photo: Star

Several thousand residents of different villages under Lalmonirhat Sadar municipality area are happy to get back six rural roads, after several decades of illegal occupation by some local influential people.

Previously, local people urged the authorities concerned on several occasions to recover the roads as they had to cover additional distances to reach their destinations in absence of those rural roads.

Finally, a section of people led by Lalmonirhat Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan came forward to recover a total of 7525-feet-long earthen roads in different areas to ease villagers' communication.

The recovered roads include a 500-feet-long road at Telipara village, 3200-feet road at Raypara village, 750-feet road at Battala village, 2000-feet road at Madanerchak village, 1100-feet road at Majhapara village, and a 1175-feet road, stretching from Baniadighi to Dhanitari village, under the municipality.

Local residents said they are happy as the recovered roads will ease their communication trouble they have been facing for years.

While talking, villagers said some local influential people had kept occupying the officially recorded road since the pre-independence ear.

As there was not much traffic then, land owners on both sides of all the six roads gradually occupied the roads and turned them into arable land in order to establish their claim on the road land.

Following complaint from locals, the municipality authorities had a glance through the Mouza Map and demarcated the areas before recovering the lost roads from illegal occupiers.

After demarcations, the mayor with the help of law enforcing agencies started freeing the roads from illegal occupation in the first week of January that continued till the end of that month.

Currently, the earth filling work of the recovered roads in going on, locals said.

"We are very happy as the recovered roads will ease our communication problem," said Abdur Razzak of Baniadighi village.

Earlier, farmers had to face serious trouble while carrying their crops from the field, he said.

Farmer Bipin Chandra Burman of Dhanitari village said in absence of a road villagers had to travel additional distances to reach their destinations for years. Lalmonirhat Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan said they followed all legal procedures in order to recover the lost roads.