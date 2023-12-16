Parties who committed war crimes not tried yet: JSD VP

Freedom fighter and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) Vice-President Shafi Uddin Molla today said it's our collective responsibility to try the political parties who committed war crimes during the Liberation War.

"Political parties who committed war crimes haven't been tried yet. We must make sure that they are tried," said Shafi Uddin Molla after paying tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War on behalf of the party alongside leaders and activists at the National Memorial at 9:00am.

He said the country is still facing a crisis from those war criminals and anti-liberation and communal forces.

They are still trying to divert the country from its democratic, secular, non-communal course, he added.

"On this day of victory, we should counter this conspiracy and move Bangladesh forward -- this is what JSD and I believe," he continued.

"As a freedom fighter, I humbly pay my tribute to the two lakh tortured mothers and sisters and the 30 lakh martyrs," he added.