Parties must adhere to political party act: Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hussain said today that political parties must operate in accordance with the political party act.

"You [political parties] may engage in politics as long as you adhere to the political party act; otherwise, you cannot. It's as simple as that," he told reporters before taking charge of his duties at the home ministry this afternoon.

"We cannot allow any situation where you become dictators," he added.

The home adviser also set this Thursday as the deadline for police to report to their respective stations.

"By Thursday, if you do not join your assigned force, we will assume you do not wish to remain in the force. Please report to your stations by Thursday," he said.