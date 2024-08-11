Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 03:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:54 PM

Bangladesh

Parties must adhere to political party act: Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hussain said today that political parties must operate in accordance with the political party act.

"You [political parties] may engage in politics as long as you adhere to the political party act; otherwise, you cannot. It's as simple as that," he told reporters before taking charge of his duties at the home ministry this afternoon.

"We cannot allow any situation where you become dictators," he added.

The home adviser also set this Thursday as the deadline for police to report to their respective stations.

"By Thursday, if you do not join your assigned force, we will assume you do not wish to remain in the force. Please report to your stations by Thursday," he said.

|বাংলাদেশ

মাঠে নেই পুলিশ

বাহিনীটির যেসব সদস্য থানায় যোগ দিয়েছেন, তারাও সেনা সদস্যদের সহায়তায় নৈমিত্তিক কাজগুলোই শুরু করছেন।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশকে লাঠিয়াল বাহিনীর মতো ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
