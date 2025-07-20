Parties call for fair polls at Jamaat rally

Speak strongly against UN rights office in Bangladesh

Political parties at yesterday's Jamaat rally called for ensuring a level playing field for all in the upcoming national election, uniting all Islamic forces, and opposing the establishment of a UN human rights office in Bangladesh.

"The polls must not be conducted haphazardly or unjustly," said Ahmad Abdul Quader, secretary general of a faction of Khelafat Majlish.

Jamaat organised the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to press home the party's seven-point demand.

"The chief adviser has promised to deliver the best election. We hope he keeps his word. No one should be able to derail the election through force or coercion."

The rally proves that "Islamists are alive in this country and want to remain active in public life," he said, adding that the hopes and expectations created after 2024 must now be fulfilled.

"We want this country to start afresh, based on peace and justice. There is no alternative," he added.

"Mujibism" must be defeated politically, economically, and culturally, said Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

"We may have political differences, but in resisting Mujibism and authoritarianism, all forces of the uprising must remain united."

He warned that pro-India elements were reactivating across the country and remarked that no foreign power, including India, should dominate Bangladesh.

He went on to demand a new constitution as there can be no "pro-Bangladesh system" as long as the "Mujibist 1972 constitution" is in place.

He also called for a fresh constituent assembly election.

"We don't want the interim government to play a civil society role. It must act like a post-uprising government. Killer Hasina must be tried, and the verdict carried out."

He also stressed the need to ensure the rights of women and minorities, uphold judicial independence, and prevent the misuse of law enforcement agencies for political purposes.

Addressing the broader opposition alliance "Birodhi 24", Sarjis said: "Unity does not mean blind loyalty. If anyone engages in extortion or syndicate politics, we must speak up. Let our political rivalry be based on values, rather than turning into personal attacks."

The interim government has no right to decide on setting up a UN Human Rights Commission office while ignoring political parties, said Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the NCP.

He accused the Awami League and its allies of committing mass killing and crimes against humanity.

Failing to bring these atrocities to justice would betray the spirit of the July uprising, he said.

"People of all religions --- Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians --- must be able to live peacefully in this country. That is what the July uprising stood for."

Referring to the July Charter and Declaration, Akhtar said these must be implemented as the official roadmap for Bangladesh's liberation.

These documents should be enforced through legal order based on fundamental reforms.

He ended his speech by calling on all anti-fascist forces to unite in defence of Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.

Islamic forces must stay united, said Mahiuddin Rabbani, Hefazat-e-Islam's central Nayeb-e-Amir.

He went on to demand a commission to investigate the 2013 killings involving Hefazat and the withdrawal of cases against Hefazat.

He also criticised the role of the current government.

"The caretaker has now become the owner of the house. And now they want to bring in the UN Human Rights Commission? We will never accept this. Where were you for the last 16 years? What did you do in Gaza? Were you able to uphold human rights there? In the name of human rights, we will not tolerate any activity that goes against the Qur'an and Sunnah in this country."

The Qadianis must be officially declared non-Muslim by the state, he said, adding that no law that goes against the Qur'an and Sunnah can be enacted.

"So long as you carry the flag of truth for humanity and Islam, Islami Andolon will stand by your side, In Sha Allah," said Maulana Yunus Ahmad, secretary general of Bangladesh Islami Andolon.

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur demanded fundamental changes to the constitutional framework before moving towards elections.

"The historic change we achieved through blood must be made sustainable -- the people have called for constitutional reform."

He also called for a qualitative shift in student politics by holding all student union elections, including DUCSU, as the first step.

Expressing frustration over the delay in justice even after six years, Barkat Ullah, father of BUET student Abrar Fahad, said, "His only crime was that he spoke for the country. He posted a Facebook status opposing Indian dominance, aggression, and illegal agreements between the then government and India."

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu Mohajote, has voiced strong support for Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's demands, describing the party as a "universal university" and calling for separate elections for religious minorities alongside the introduction of proportional representation.

Several other political party leaders, as well as the injured and family members of the July uprising martyrs, also spoke at the rally.