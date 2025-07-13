Partial traffic resumes on Mirsharai-Fatikchhari road after five days

Vehicular movement on the Mirsharai-Fatikchhari road partially resumed this morning, five days after a landslide blocked the route near Jhorjhari Mazar area in Chattohgram's Mirsharai upazila.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) started clearing debris from the site earlier today.

Mohammad Farhan, a sub-divisional engineer of the RHD responsible for the Sitakunda-Fatikchhari (additional) zone, said, "We couldn't begin the work earlier due to continuous rainfall and the risk of further landslides. An excavator arrived at the site last night, and the clearing operation started this morning."

He added that full traffic flow is expected to resume by this evening.

According to locals, the landslide occurred on the afternoon of July 8, depositing a large volume of soil onto the road and bringing traffic to a standstill.

In the days following the incident, only a few CNG-run auto-rickshaws and motorcycles managed to navigate the area in emergencies, residents reported.

Passengers were often seen disembarking and pushing vehicles through the mud-covered stretch.

"Even after five days, we didn't see anyone from the Roads and Highways Department. People couldn't commute properly. Finally, they started removing the soil from the road today," said Rafiqul Islam, a local resident.