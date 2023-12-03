Parents’ roles, social norms key obstacles

Speakers tell event

Speakers at a consultation session, titled “Envisioning a Child Marriage-Free Nation”, organised by Care Bangladesh, in association with The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre yesterday. Photo: Star

Improving skills of and economic opportunities for teenage girls can help prevent child marriage, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also said the roles of parents and prevailing social norms are the primary obstacles to prevent child marriages.

They stressed for strengthening Child Marriage Prevention Committee (CMPC) to curb the menace.

The speakers made the remarks at a consultation session titled "Envisioning a Child Marriage-free Nation", organised by Care Bangladesh, in association with The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre.

"While there are committees to prevent child marriage, there is a big question on their initiatives in this regard. These committees must work at the local level to prevent child marriages on a national level," said Rasheda Akter, child protection and gender justice advisor, Plan International Bangladesh.

"Also, raising the youth consciousess about the impacts of child marriage will help greatly in near future to mitigate it," she added.

Rawnak Jahan, director of Care Bangladesh, called for efforts to change the social norms as these norms build societal perception.

If girls can financially contribute, their opinions gain recognition within the family and society (which in turn will prevent child marriage), she noted.

Shashwatee Biplob, programme head and in-charge of social empowerment and legal protection programme at Brac, mentioned that child marriage contributes to a rise in school dropout rates, and transcends economic status and is primarily a mindset issue, impacting both poor and affluent families.

Dr Sajeda Amin, senior associate, Population Council, and Joyshri Sarker, programme manager, social empowerment and legal protection of Brac, also spoke at the event.