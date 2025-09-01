Parasailing banned on Cox’s Bazar beach after tourist's accident

District admin suspends activity, warns of legal action

The Cox's Bazar district administration yesterday suspended parasailing on the beach after a tourist got stuck in a Jhau tree during a ride on Saturday.

The incident occurred near President Beach Point at Darianagar, about 7km from the town, where a private operator, Satellite Vision Sea Sports, was running the service.

A video of the accident went viral on social media, showing the tourist dangling from a tree, strapped in a life jacket and parachute ropes, as onlookers watched anxiously. Staff members later climbed the tree and brought him down safely.

"The tourist is safe, but all parasailing activities on the beach have been suspended following the incident. Regulatory measures will be implemented, and the suspension will remain in place until further notice. Legal action will be taken against anyone who violates this order," Azim Khan, executive magistrate of the tourism cell, told The Daily Star.

Nur Mohammad, manager of the company, claimed the accident occurred because the tourist ignored safety instructions.

"No one was injured, and he was safely rescued," he added.