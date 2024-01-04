Bangladesh
Papia graft case: Finish trial in 3 months

HC orders lower court
Staff Correspondent
Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Shamima Nur Papia
Shamima Nur Papia. File photo

The High Court yesterday directed the lower court concerned to finish the trial proceedings of a corruption case filed against Jubo Mohila League's expelled leader Shamima Nur Papia in three months.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon on August 4, 2020 on charge of amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

Yesterday, the HC also ordered the jail authorities to produce the accused before the trial court on scheduled dates of hearing.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict after holding a bail hearing.

On October 12, 2020, Papia and Sumon were jailed for 20 years in a case filed for possessing illegal firearms.

