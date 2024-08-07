Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 07:33 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Panic at the secretariat

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 07:33 AM
This undated file photo shows main gate of Bangladesh Secretariat.

The Bangladesh Secretariat witnessed a wave of panic yesterday as rumours of impending attacks and arson spread, prompting officials and employees to vacate their offices.

Speaking with several individuals within the secretariat, it was learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs had advised all ministries to prioritise safety, reports UNB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Adding to the chaos, police have reportedly expressed their inability to ensure security within the secretariat.

Employees from various government departments, including the Electricity Board, Food Department, Education Department, and Registration Department, located on Dhaka's Paltan and Goni roads, also left their workplaces amid the situation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে শুনানি শেষে বিচারক এম এ আউয়াল এই রায় দেন।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উচ্চাভিলাসী কিছু কর্মকর্তার কারণে আন্দোলনে হতাহত হয়েছে: আইজিপি

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification