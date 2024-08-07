Panic at the secretariat

The Bangladesh Secretariat witnessed a wave of panic yesterday as rumours of impending attacks and arson spread, prompting officials and employees to vacate their offices.

Speaking with several individuals within the secretariat, it was learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs had advised all ministries to prioritise safety, reports UNB.

Adding to the chaos, police have reportedly expressed their inability to ensure security within the secretariat.

Employees from various government departments, including the Electricity Board, Food Department, Education Department, and Registration Department, located on Dhaka's Paltan and Goni roads, also left their workplaces amid the situation.