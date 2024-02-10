Panic grips Ghumdhum as firing continues in Myanmar

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) found abandoned in a field in Nayapara area near Ghumdhum border of Bandarban on Thursday was detonated by a team of Bomb Disposal unit of the Bangladesh Army yesterday morning.

Minutes after the RPG was detonated with a loud explosion near Ghumdhum border around 11:00am, gunshots were heard at irregular intervals for around half an hour across the border, said an official of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) wishing anonymity.

During the period, at least 60-70 gunshots were heard.

However, no causalities were reported.

Tension and panic gripped locals of the area as unexploded explosives such as these were being found following fierce battles between Myanmar's military and rebel group Arakan Army across the border since Sunday.

Yesterday, around 2:00pm, a local youth found a similar unexploded RPG on a paddy field near Ghumdhum border, said Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, in-charge of Ghumdhum police outpost.

The teenager Yasin Arafat said a local Razia Begum saw the bomb while working in the field near the border and informed him.

"I carried it and handed it over to the members of Ghundhum BGB checkpost next to my house," he said.

The 17-year-old carried the explosive on his shoulder and handed it over to BGB officials at the border who placed it on the roadside and cordoned off the street, said a BGB official.

"We've informed Tumbru border outpost and they are taking necessary measures," said the BGB man.

AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said people of his union were frightened and their lives at risk as unexploded bombs were being recovered from the fields.

"There are possibilities of major casualties as people having no knowledge about explosives are trying to carry those even though we have been warning them against it," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Amid the border unrest, an unidentified bullet-redden body was found at a border in the Rahmater beel area of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night, confirmed Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

He said the body was yet to be recovered till last evening as the border was still tense.

He said he was informed of the incident by the BGB.

No major sounds of gun battles inside Myanmar, across the Bandarban and Cox's Bazar borders, were heard till last night, except for some scattered firings opposite to Unchiprang area under Whykong union of Teknaf.

Mahfuzul Islam, a local resident of the Unchiprang border, said they heard 30-35 gunshots on the Myanmar side on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, BGB yesterday filed a case with Ukhia Police Station against 23 Myanmar nationals who entered Bangladesh with weapons amid the ongoing fighting.

Confirming the matter, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mafuzul Islam said BGB handed over the accused to the police with 12-15 weapons.

The SP said the 23 people are displaced Rohingyas of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, people living around the Rahamater beel area could not go to their crop fields due to the unrest along the border.

Many fishermen, who run their livelihood by fishing in the Naf river are having a hard time since they could not go to the river because of the unrest.

Niamat Ali, a farmer of the area, said many like him depend on fishing from the Naf river.

"We are almost starving since we have no other option to run our family," he added.