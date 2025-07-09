Panchagarh rape: Remand hearing deferred

A court in Panchagarh has fixed July 13 for the hearing on the remand prayer of the four accused in connection with the rape of a woman in Panchagarh Sadar upazila, subject to the receipt of the victim's medical report.

The hearing was earlier scheduled for July 9.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Panchagarh Md Nuruzzaman passed the order, according to ASI Kabul Hossain, general registry officer (GRO) of the court.

Earlier on July 5, Inspector (Investigation) Ashis Kumar Shil of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station, the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted a seven-day remand prayer of the four accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

According to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Hil Zaman, the victim was found unconscious with her child beside a roadside bush early that day.

According to the victim, seven individuals stopped her and her son when they were travelling to her parents' house on the night of the incident. They dragged both of them to a nearby tea garden, where her one-and-a-half-year-old son was held at knifepoint.

Six of the individuals then raped her while another kept a lookout, the victim told reporters.

She later filed a case that day, accusing four named and two to three unnamed individuals.

Police have so far arrested Jony Islam, 27, Biplob Hossain, 25, Moksedul Islam, 32, and Sadekul Islam, 32.