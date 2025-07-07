Panchagarh rape: 7-day remand sought for four accused, hearing on July 9

Police have sought a seven-day remand for the four arrestees accused in connection with the rape of a woman in Panchagarh Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The remand prayer was submitted yesterday afternoon before the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court, confirmed Inspector (Investigation) Ashis Kumar Shil of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station, the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

General Registry Officer (GRO) of the court ASI Kabul Hussain told this correspondent that the remand hearing has been scheduled for July 9.

Meanwhile, the victim was released from the hospital yesterday after her physical condition improved.

Her medical examination has also been conducted, the IO added.

According to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Hil Zaman, the victim was found unconscious with her child beside her near a roadside bush early Saturday.

According to the victim, seven individuals stopped her and her son when they were travelling to her parents' house on the night of the incident. They dragged both of them to a nearby tea garden, where her one-and-a-half-year-old son was held at knifepoint.

Six of the individuals then raped her while another kept a lookout, the victim told reporters at a hospital on Saturday.

She later filed a case that day, accusing four named and two to three unnamed individuals.

Police have so far arrested Jony Islam, 27, Biplob Hossain, 25, Moksedul Islam, 32, and Sadekul Islam, 32.