Palli Bidyut staffers go on indefinite strike

They want an end to wage, benefit discrimination

Officials and employees of Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) began an indefinite strike nationwide yesterday, to press their 16-point demand, which includes the elimination of wage and benefit discrimination.

According to memorandums submitted to the respective deputy commissioners, the officials protested in front of their respective offices.

However, they said at least one official remained on duty at all PBS sub-stations each to ensure electricity supply.

The memorandum said, "All other officials are on the strike. All customer services have been suspended."

Our correspondents from various districts reported that PBS staffers rallied in front of their offices in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Munshiganj, Noakhali, Cumilla, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Thakurgaon, Jhenaidah, and Jamalpur in the morning.

Throughout the day, they were unavailable to consumers. For instance, Arif Khandokar, a shopkeeper from Sitakunda in Chattogram, went to PBS's Sitakunda Zonal office to apply for a change in his electric meter.

However, he found that all officials had gone to Mirsarai to participate in the strike.

"My shop was reconstructed, and I now required a new meter. But after waiting for two hours, I couldn't reach anybody. Many customers left after waiting here," he said.

The demonstrators said despite their involvement in providing electricity to remote areas, they have faced extreme discrimination in terms of rank, salary, allowance, bonus, and promotion.

PBS officers and employees previously submitted memorandums to the chairman of the Rural Electrification Board to address their demands, but to no avail, they claimed.

There are 80 PBS offices with a total of 3.58 crore subscribers, representing more than 70 percent of total consumers.