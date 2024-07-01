Palli Bidyut Samity staff go on strike

Palli Bidyut Samity employees today observed work abstention in several districts as part of their indefinite strike to press home their three-point demand including regularisation of jobs.

They are also demanding the removal of all types of discrimination in jobs. The strike was announced yesterday.

In Gazipur, Palli Bidyut Samity-2 workers demonstrated in front of the Rajendrapur Bidyut Office near Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway from 10:00am to 2:00pm, reports our local correspondent.

Mamun Khan, a junior engineer, said he wants regularisation of his contract-based job.

Kabir Hossain, accountant of the finance department of Palli Bidyut Samaity-2, said their demonstration will continue until their demands are met.

Line technician Aminul Islam urged the authorities concerned to consider their demands, so they can return to work.

In Lakshmipur, staffers of the district formed a human chain in front of their district office and chanted slogans.

The protesters said 80 local Palli Bidyut Samity offices in the country went on strike today to realise the demands.

According to the protesters, the electricity supply from Palli Bidyut Samity will remain as usual despite the strike.