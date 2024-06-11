Palestinians thank PM

As the people of Palestine go through the most horrific genocide, living in conditions unimaginable in the human mind and conditions that cannot be accepted by the human soul, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has offered an unparalleled hand to help the persecuted people of the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister has generously offered to provide Tk 50 million in humanitarian aid support to the innocent children, orphans and residents in Gaza, who are unjustly paying the price of Israel's criminal aggression.

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has shown her humanity. During the first week of Israel's onslaught in Gaza, she sent batches of medicines and basic raw materials, followed by another batch the week after. The Government of Bangladesh has shown unyielding support for Palestinians. Bangladesh became the first nation to offer to intervene in South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice. Bangladesh has also expressed its readiness to host the largest possible number of students from the Gaza Strip, especially female students, to study in Bangladeshi universities through full scholarships. The prime minister has also consistently urged all countries to recognise the State of Palestine.

The prime minister has stood with Palestine since she began her political career, taking after her father, the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had supported and assisted the just struggle that the people of Palestine have been waging for freedom and independence—the toughest national movement in history. Our late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in particular bore witness to the principled position of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the courageous stance taken by Bangladesh in the divisive international stage under his leadership.

In appreciation of the humanitarian and moral support of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has sent a message to express his gratitude. As the Palestinian Ambassador in Bangladesh, it is most necessary that I express, on behalf of my people, the extent of our appreciation for Bangladesh and the Prime Minister's exemplary stance at this historically difficult time in Palestine, when many in the world are choosing, willingly, to stand on the wrong side of history.

Yousef SY Ramadan

Palestine ambassador to Bangladesh