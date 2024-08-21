Palestine president seeks Bangladesh's continued support in letter to Yunus

In a letter to interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas today sought Bangladesh's continued support until Palestinians gain their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

"Assuring our keenness on constructive cooperation to serve our common causes, we and our Palestinian people will continue to have gratitude and appreciation for Bangladesh for permanently and continuously standing by our people and its absolute solidarity and support since its independence in 1971," said the president in a letter to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on August 19.

Highlighting the longstanding relations between the two nations, he said the two countries are united by strong historical relations based on brotherhood and support.

Mentioning that Palestinians are experiencing the darkest of times with the Israeli occupation's criminal aggression and genocidal war continuing for more than 10 months in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, he said they are confident that Yunus will continue to support Palestinians until they achieve their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

"In turn, we express our utmost solidarity and support to your government and people, wishing your country good luck and success in performing the lofty tasks entrusted to you in a way that achieves for your country and your people a better future that they so richly deserve and in which they will enjoy stability, growth, and prosperity," he said in the letter.