Palestine envoy calls on info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the people who are silent seeing the Palestinians getting killed have lost ethical rights of talking about the human rights issue.

"I think that the people who are taking side of Israeli forces instead of Palestinians and remain silent over the killing of innocent people including women and children, have lost their ethical rights," he told reporters at his office at secretariat in Dhaka after a meeting with Palestine Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef S Y Ramadan.

The minister hoped that all including the Americans and the Europeans would hear the screams of Palestinians and a complete ceasefire will come into force immediately to prevail peace.

Dr Hasan said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in favour of Palestinians and will be in favour of them in future also. She talked in favour of Palestine in the UN General Assembly and called for a special discussion in the Jatiya Sangsad in protest against the killings in Gaza, he said.

Hasan said, in the meeting with Palestine envoy, he reiterated Bangladesh's pledge to stand beside the Palestinians and against the killing by the Israeli forces.

"We think that the problem can only be solved through the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state," he said.

Hasan Mahmud said the ambassador extended thanks for the continued support of the Bangladeshi premier and her government to Palestinians.

Ambassador Ramadan urged the journalists to publish real reports on Gaza instead of copying full reports from Western media.