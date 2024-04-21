Palak's brother-in-law Lutful announces withdrawal from upazila polls

Lutful Habib Rubel, brother-in-law of State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Singra upazila parishad election in Natore.

Lutful announced his resignation in a video message this morning. Md Jannatul Ferdous, general secretary of Singra upazila Awami League confirmed the authenticity of the video message.

In addition, he claimed his innocence and said he was the victim of a conspiracy involving the kidnapping and torturing of Md Delwar Hossain, the rival candidate in the upazila election.

On Friday morning, the state minister visited the hospitalised chairman candidate Delwar, who was reportedly abducted and tortured by the state minister's brother-in-law, at Rajshahi Medical College.

After that, he called his brother-in-law Lutful and informed him of the prime minister and Awami League president's deicision that relatives of MPs and ministers cannot be candidates for upazila elections. Palak then ordered Lutful to withdraw his candidature.

Lutful said in his video message that, per the prime minister's orders, he decided to withdraw from the election.

Natore District Election Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh said he heard about the video message.

However, neither Rubel nor any of his representatives have made any formal announcements regarding the withdrawal so far, he added.