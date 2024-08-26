Palak, Tuku placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed six people, including ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, on a seven-day remand.

They were remanded in a case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a 11th grader, in the capital's Lalbagh area during the quota reform protests on July 18.

The other accused are Arif Khan Joy, former deputy sports minister; Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretary of DU Chhatra League; Ahmad Hossain, Awami League organising secretary; and Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, former chairman of Chattogram Port Authority.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order after Md Akkas Mia, sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station and investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand petition for each of them.

In the petition, the IO said involvement of the accused with the incident was primarily found true.

On August 19, the victim's father, filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, and 49 others with Lalbagh Police Station.

The case document mentioned that Khalid participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

On July 18, law enforcers indiscriminately fired at the students with direct support from the accused, resulting in Khalid being fatally shot, it added.

Earlier in the day, Tuku, Palak, and Shaikat were produced before another court on completion of their 10-day remand in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over the death of rickshaw-puller Kamal Mia in the city's Paltan area on July 19.

Meanwhile, Arif Khan Joy was produced before another Dhaka court on completion of a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on July 19.

Ahmad Hossain and Sohail were produced before another Dhaka court on completion of their four-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a shop owner, Nabin Talukder, in Dhaka's Paltan on July 19.