Palak apologises to the youth for internet disruption

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak sought apology from the young generation for internet disruption and failure to prevent rumours on social media.

He said this while addressing a discussion organised by Singra upazila Awami League at his residence in Singra of Natore, marking the month of mourning, yesterday afternoon.

Palak said, "if I have made any mistakes, as a worker of Sheikh Hasina, and Awami League, I apologise publicly. I also take the responsibility for the internet disruption, and failure to prevent rumours on social media. I promise to accept any punishment or decision in this regard."

Palak said it is not the students' fault that a distance has been created with them. "It is our fault. This is our responsibility... we cannot avoid this failure," he added.

"Please don't misunderstand people's leader Sheikh Hasina. If she is not safe, then Bangladesh will not be safe," he said.