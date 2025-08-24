Pakistan's foreign minister visits ailing Jamaat ameer

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday met with ailing Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman at the latter's residence.

The meeting took place at 2:00pm, according to a press statement issued by Jamaat.

Ishaq was accompanied by Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Wasif, and Political Counselor Kamran Dangal, among others.

During the visit, Dar exchanged greetings with Shafiqur, inquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Jamaat ameer expressed his sincere gratitude to the Pakistani leader for the courtesy visit.

The hour-long meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, said the statement.

Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Md Taher, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Central Publicity and Media Department Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Jamaat Ameer's Foreign Affairs Adviser Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury, were also present.

Earlier, Bangladesh signed one bilateral agreement and five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations.

Dar arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon on a two-day official visit.