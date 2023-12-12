Pagla Mosque donation boxes yield almost Tk 22 crore in 2023

Diamonds, gold jewellery and foreign currency also collected

A total of Tk 21,87,85,181 has been collected from the donation boxes at the historic Pagla mosque in Kishoreganj this year.

Additionally, diamonds, foreign currency and gold jewellery have also been collected from the boxes.

The boxes were opened four times this year, with the latest being on December 9.

On that day, the nine donation boxes were opened at 7:30am, and 23 bags of money were collected. After a counting process that went on for 15 hours, the total came out to Tk 6,32,51,423.

The boxes were opened in the presence of Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj and president of the Pagla Mosque committee, and Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, superintendent of police, Kishoreganj.

Previously, eight donation boxes were opened on August 19 of this year. In 23 bags, the collection amounted to Tk 5.78 crore.

Before that, the boxes were opened on May 6, when Tk 5.59 crore was collected from 19 bags.

On January 7, during the year's first opening of the boxes, Tk 4.18 crore was collected from 20 bags.

On each occasion, foreign currency, gold jewellery, and diamonds were also collected.

The historic Pagla Mosque has usually had eight donation boxes made of steel, but this year, one more box was added to take the number to nine.

Sources in the mosque committee said money collected from the donation boxes is used for the development of the mosque, as well as for other mosques, madrasas, and orphanages in the district. The money is also used for social welfare.

Efforts are underway to build an international standard Islamic complex at the mosque. The complex will be named "Pagla Mosque Islamic Complex". Initially, the cost for this construction has been estimated at Tk 115 crore. As many as 30,000 devotees will be able to offer prayers at this complex.