‘Padma Bridge a source of huge pride for Bangladeshis’

PM says it altered int’l community’s mindset towards us

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the completion of Padma Bridge construction work with own funds has taken the nation to a dignified position in the world as it changed the mindset of the international community towards Bangladesh.

"The people of Bangladesh can move now with pride in the international arena following the decision to build the Padma Bridge with our own funds and the construction of the bridge. This is the biggest achievement," she said.

Hasina was addressing a rally in Mawa marking the closing of the Padma Bridge construction work.

She said that the mindset of those who used to show an attitude towards Bangladesh that it cannot move without their support has changed.

"This Padma Bridge is the structure of our pride….Now the people honour Bangladesh in the international arena whenever its name is heard. The people of Bangladesh have been elevated to a dignified position."

The PM said the country would be transformed into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 through socio-economic development.

"We will continue to move forward at an irresistible pace overcoming all obstacles, no matter how many come in the way. We will take Bangladesh forward by implementing the ideals of the Father of the Nation," she said.