Padma Bridge project now complete

PM to formally conclude much-talked-about project July 5

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project came to an end yesterday, around 17 years after it was taken in August 2007, giving great relief to tens of thousands of users daily.

Although Padma Bridge, the largest bridge in the country with roadway on the top and railway on the bottom, was inaugurated in June 2022, some works, including river training, remained incomplete then.

So, the authority extended the deadline up to June 30 this year, with a one-year defect liability period.

"Yes, the much-talked-about project is going to be completed today," Project Director Shafiqul Islam told The Daily Star yesterday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally conclude the project through a programme at Mawa end of the bridge on July 5, he said.

When the project was taken in August 2007, the cost of the project was Tk 10,161 crore and it was supposed to be implemented with foreign loan.

The project went through a major revision in January 2011, when the rail line was incorporated into the bridge, bringing the project cost to Tk 20,507 crore.

The project went through several revisions afterwards and the cost rose to Tk 32,605 crore. However, some Tk 1600 crore may not be required, Shafiqul said, adding that the cost of the project would be around Tk 31,000 crore.

The cancellation of World Bank loan, changes in bridge design and the pandemic shrouded uncertainty over the long-cherished project but the project was completed with the government's funds, directly connecting the capital with the southwestern region.

"People are benefiting from the project. If we can maintain the project properly, it will survive for 100 years," Shafiqul Islam said.