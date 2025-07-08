Padma Bridge Project embankment collapses again in Shariatpur

Sudden erosion has struck the main embankment at the Padma Bridge project site once again, endangering protective structures on the north bank of the Padma River in Majhi Kandi's Zero Point area of Naodoba union in Shariatpur's Zajira upazila.

Yesterday afternoon, around 200 metres of the embankment at Chhattar Madbarkandi collapsed into the river, displacing residents and destroying properties.

According to locals, at least 15 businesses and homes of eight others were completely washed away.

Many residents had no time to evacuate or salvage belongings.

Fearing further erosion, locals rushed to relocate an additional 30 shops and homes.

This marks the third major collapse of the embankment in recent months.

In November last year and again in June, a combined 300 metres of the embankment eroded.

Locals blame the Water Development Board (WDB) for failing to take timely action, which they claim directly contributed to the latest destruction.

According to officials from WDB and Zajira Upazila Parishad, approximately 100 metres of embankment washed away in November.

However, immediate repair work was not undertaken.

It wasn't until April 25 this year, after a four-month delay, that repairs began, using sand-filled geo-bags and concrete blocks, at a cost of Tk 2.87 crore.

When questioned, the WDB executive engineer could not explain the delay.

The embankment eroded again on June 7, causing further loss of property.

The Daily Star reported on that incident under the headline "Padma Bridge project embankment erodes again" on June 8.

Speaking on the latest collapse, Shariatpur WDB Executive Engineer Tareq Hasan said, "About 12-13 years ago, the Bridge Division built this embankment to protect the Padma Bridge project area. After about 100 metres collapsed near Zajira's Naodoba Zero Point, WDB and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) conducted a joint survey. It revealed that nearly one kilometre of riverbed near the embankment has deepened, with soil erosion occurring from the bottom. The river has also moved close to the embankment on another kilometre stretch, and erosion continues. Thus, the entire embankment is now at risk."

Tareq confirmed that yesterday's erosion affected another 200-metre stretch across both upstream and downstream sections.

"At this moment, we've taken emergency measures. Geo-bags are prepared and will be dumped tonight. A development project proposal (DPP) has already been submitted to the ministry. However, full-scale repairs won't be possible until the next dry season," he said.

Without reinforcement, key structures within 500 metres of the Zajira end, such as Service Area-2, the cantonment, Padma Bridge South Police Station, a primary school, Naodoba–Palerchar road, Mangal Madhi and Sattar Madbar markets, and several villages, could be at grave risk.

Responding to allegations of negligence, Tareq clarified that the newly eroded area is not connected to the section repaired earlier this year.

"That part is still intact. The new damage occurred adjacent to it. WDB should be credited for swift repair efforts," he added.

Naodoba UNO Kaveri Roy said, "Today's collapse has destroyed 15 homes and eight businesses. Due to the large crowd, victims are struggling to salvage their belongings. We've sought help from the army, who will assist tonight. We are compiling a list of affected families, and the upazila administration will support them."

Local resident Sujan Fakir, who lost his shop, said, "I went home for lunch, when suddenly I heard a loud cry—the Padma was sweeping everything away. I saw my shop sinking into the river. I've lost everything. I didn't even have time to remove my belongings during the collapse. I don't know how my family will survive now."

Another victim, Khalil Madbar, said, "I heard something crash into the water. I saw several shops washed away. I tried to save my furniture, but within half an hour, the river took my house too. I've become homeless. If the embankment had been repaired immediately last year, we might not be suffering now."

Experts say sediment build-up near the embankment and the formation of new sandbars in the Padma Bridge area are causing increased erosion.

They warn that the situation could worsen during the upcoming monsoon season.

A project proposal has been submitted by WDB to reinforce the embankment.

If approved, primary repairs will begin in the next dry season.