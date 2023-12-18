Padma Bridge loan repayments: PM receives over Tk 315 crore in 5th and 6th instalments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received over Tk 315 crore as the fifth and sixth instalments of loan repayment taken for the construction of the Padma Bridge.

"Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Tk 315,07,53,442 to the premier as fifth and sixth instalments of loan for Padma Bridge," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a media briefing.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Finance Division Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Bridges Division Secretary M Monjur Hossain and high officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), bridge and finance divisions were present at the cheque hand over function at the Gono Bhaban.

With the latest instalments, the bridges division has so far paid a total of Tk 948,01,19,585 to the government.

On April 5, the bridges division began the repayment of the loan with Tk 316,90,97,050 from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge as the first and second instalments.

The Padma Bridge was built with own finance at a cost of over Tk 32,605 crore.

Earlier on June 19, the Bridges Division paid Tk 316,02,69093 as the third and fourth instalments.

The loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate under an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

On June 25, 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge - 6.15-km Padma Bridge - over the mighty Padma river.