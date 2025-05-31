Paddle steamers set to return as heritage cruises

In a nostalgic nod to the past, the iconic paddle steamer is being prepared for reintroduction as a daytime "heritage cruise" in June, shortly after Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) currently has four paddle steamers in its fleet: PS Masud, PS Ostrich, PS Turn, and PS Lepcha. All four are around a century old and require extensive and costly refurbishment.

However, BIWTC plans to gradually restore the vessels for heritage cruise operations.

"The paddle steamer PS Masud, currently docked in Narayanganj, has been found in relatively good condition. With minor refurbishment, it will be sent for survey approval by the director general (shipping). Once the survey is complete, the vessel is expected to resume operation on the Dhaka-Chandpur-Barishal route," said SM Ashikuzzaman, director (commerce) of BIWTC.

"However, the 98-year-old vessel is no longer viable for competitive daily operations. It may operate only once a week as a heritage cruise, subject to approval by the adviser to the ministry concerned," he added.

Mohammad Selim Reza, an officer of Barishal River Port, said the BIWTA authorities have not officially informed them about the resumption of the steamer service yet.

"Once we receive confirmation from them, necessary arrangements for the steamer terminal and berthing will be made," he said.

This initiative follows a long-standing demand from residents of southern Bangladesh for the revival of paddle steamer services.

On May 10, during a press briefing at Barishal Circuit House, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the shipping and labour ministries, confirmed that renovation is underway for four steamers, with plans to reintroduce at least two within the next five to six months.

To support the revival, the government, with assistance from the World Bank, is also constructing at least eight new launch terminals and pontoons, including those in Barishal's Laherhat and Bhola's Monpura.

Historically, in 1829, the then British government tasked Marine Board controller John Stone to explore the feasibility of steam navigation in the region. After surveys and the establishment of companies like the Indian General Steam Navigation Co and River Steam Navigation (RSN), with regional offices in Barishal, the paddle steamer era officially began in 1884 on the Barishal-Khulna route.

The last remaining operational paddle steamers, known as "Rocket Steamers", were discontinued in October 2022. Since then, these vessels have remained moored in the Buriganga and Shitalakshya riversides.