Pabna’s Dashuria intersection: Once filthy, now a sea of flowers

A plantation of flowers has turned the once mundane Dashuria intersection in Pabna into a spectacle.

In an initiative taken by the directorate of Roads and Highways Department three years ago, the beautification project has seen the flourishing of over 26,000 flowers, predominantly Gada flowers, across five points in this half-kilometre-wide area.

Dashuria intersection, the gateway to northern and southern districts, typically witnesses a constant flow of vehicles. Once occupied by hawkers or garbage, it has now evolved into a beautiful spot, drawing admiration from both commuters and visitors alike.

Muslima Khatun, a school teacher and daily commuter, said, "When I travel to my workplace, my eyes catch the beauty of blooming flowers on this busy highway. I feel refreshed after observing this scene."

Md Rakibul Islam, a garden worker employed by RHD, said, "After initially planting the flower, we are now watering the plants and uprooting weeds every day to keep the garden clean and fertile."

Abul Monsur Ahmed, the executive engineer of RHD in Pabna, said, "Due to regular maintenance, the vast intersection has turned into a sea of flowers."

"To preserve this beauty, we have protected the intersections with steel pipes so that nobody harms the garden," he added.

Md Nipu, a transport worker on Pabna-Rajshahi road, recalling the intersection's past state said, "I have been working on this route for nearly two decades. Once a filthy place, Dashuria intersection now spreads beauty."